News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
There's plenty of cosy pubs in Northumberland to choose from.

19 of Northumberland's most cosy pubs, according to Google

As the nights get darker and the weather slowly gets colder, what better way to while away an evening than in a lovely cosy pub?

By Charlie Watson
37 minutes ago

A lot of beer gardens seem to open all year round since the pandemic, but it’s still nice to snuggle up next to a log fire or enjoy a tipple or two in a warm, welcoming boozer.

To save you scouring the web for Northumberland’s best and reading countless reviews, we’ve come up with a list of 19 taken from Google rankings:

1. The Cook and Barker Inn, Newton on the Moore

4.6 star Google rating, with 1,100 reviews

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. The Rat Inn, Hexham

4.6 stars Google rating, with 603 reviews

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. The Red Lion Inn, Alnmouth

4.5 stars Google rating, with 414 reviews

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. The Duke of Wellington Inn, Stocksfield

4.5 stars Google rating, with 450 reviews

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
GoogleNorthumberland
Next Page
Page 1 of 5