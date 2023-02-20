News you can trust since 1854
There are plenty of great places for some pancakes in Northumberland.

18 places serving pancakes this Shrove Tuesday in and around Northumberland with top Google ratings

You don’t need a reason to have pancakes for breakfast, but maybe the fact it’s almost Shrove Tuesday is as good an excuse as any.

By Craig Buchan
3 minutes ago

Some days you wake up with a bit of a sweet tooth, and pancakes are the perfect way to serve that craving.

But they can be messy and a faff to make at home, so we have taken the time to compile a list of pancake cafes in and around Northumberland.

These cafes all have pancakes on the menu and top Google ratings.

Flippin’ wonderful!

1. Salt Water Cafe, Beadnell

4.5 stars on Google from 472 reviews.

Photo: Google

2. Cafe 19, Whitley Bay

4.7 stars on Google from 468 reviews.

Photo: Google

3. Eden's Cafe, Whitley Bay

4.6 stars on Google from 186 reviews

Photo: Google

4. Crab & Waltzer, Whitley Bay

4.3 stars on Google from 388 reviews.

Photo: Google

