18 places serving pancakes this Shrove Tuesday in and around Northumberland with top Google ratings
You don’t need a reason to have pancakes for breakfast, but maybe the fact it’s almost Shrove Tuesday is as good an excuse as any.
By Craig Buchan
3 minutes ago
Some days you wake up with a bit of a sweet tooth, and pancakes are the perfect way to serve that craving.
But they can be messy and a faff to make at home, so we have taken the time to compile a list of pancake cafes in and around Northumberland.
These cafes all have pancakes on the menu and top Google ratings.
Flippin’ wonderful!
