18 of the best beer gardens to visit in north Northumberland according to Google ratings

By Lauren Coulson
Published 21st Jun 2024, 13:43 BST
Summer is finally here and temperatures are rising, so what better way to embrace the outdoors than with a pint in one of these beer gardens.

The wait for warmer weather is over, with temperatures set to rise to 20C this weekend.

So, it’s time to make the best of the warmth and soak up sunshine in one of these north Northumberland beer gardens.

Here’s a list of the best ones according to Google reviews.

A 5 star Google rating with 2 reviews.

1. The Beer Garden, Bamburgh

A 5 star Google rating with 2 reviews.Photo: Google

A 4.9 star Google rating with 17 reviews.

2. The Coach Inn, Lesbury

A 4.9 star Google rating with 17 reviews.Photo: Lauren Coulson

A 4.7 star Google rating with 371 reviews.

3. The Tankerville Arms, Eglingham

A 4.7 star Google rating with 371 reviews.Photo: Google

A 4.7 star Google rating with 365 reviews.

4. The Horseshoes Inn, Rennington

A 4.7 star Google rating with 365 reviews.Photo: Google

