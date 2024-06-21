The wait for warmer weather is over, with temperatures set to rise to 20C this weekend.
So, it’s time to make the best of the warmth and soak up sunshine in one of these north Northumberland beer gardens.
Here’s a list of the best ones according to Google reviews.
1. The Beer Garden, Bamburgh
A 5 star Google rating with 2 reviews.Photo: Google
2. The Coach Inn, Lesbury
A 4.9 star Google rating with 17 reviews.Photo: Lauren Coulson
3. The Tankerville Arms, Eglingham
A 4.7 star Google rating with 371 reviews.Photo: Google
4. The Horseshoes Inn, Rennington
A 4.7 star Google rating with 365 reviews.Photo: Google