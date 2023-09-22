It’s been a tough time for the hospitality industry of late and that is perhaps reflected in the property market.
A number of hotels and pubs in Northumberland are currently up for sale.
1. Doxford Hall
Doxford Hall Hotel and Spa, near Ellingham, is on the market for £5,950,000 with Christie & Co. Photo: RightMove
2. Eshott Hall
Eshott Hall Hotel, near Morpeth, is on the market for £4,250,000 with Christie & Co. Photo: RightMove
3. Battlesteads
Battlesteads Hotel and Restaurant, Wark, is for sale for £2,100,000 with Christie & Co. Photo: RightMove
4. The Three Horseshoes
The Three Horseshoes at High Horton, near Blyth, is on the market for £650,000 with Christie & Co. Photo: RightMove