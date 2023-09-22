News you can trust since 1854
Pubs and hotels for sale in Northumberland.

17 pubs and hotels for sale in Northumberland

It’s been a tough time for the hospitality industry of late and that is perhaps reflected in the property market.
By Ian Smith
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 11:05 BST

A number of hotels and pubs in Northumberland are currently up for sale.

Here are 17 of them.

Doxford Hall Hotel and Spa, near Ellingham, is on the market for £5,950,000 with Christie & Co.

1. Doxford Hall

Doxford Hall Hotel and Spa, near Ellingham, is on the market for £5,950,000 with Christie & Co. Photo: RightMove

Eshott Hall Hotel, near Morpeth, is on the market for £4,250,000 with Christie & Co.

2. Eshott Hall

Eshott Hall Hotel, near Morpeth, is on the market for £4,250,000 with Christie & Co. Photo: RightMove

Battlesteads Hotel and Restaurant, Wark, is for sale for £2,100,000 with Christie & Co.

3. Battlesteads

Battlesteads Hotel and Restaurant, Wark, is for sale for £2,100,000 with Christie & Co. Photo: RightMove

The Three Horseshoes at High Horton, near Blyth, is on the market for £650,000 with Christie & Co.

4. The Three Horseshoes

The Three Horseshoes at High Horton, near Blyth, is on the market for £650,000 with Christie & Co. Photo: RightMove

