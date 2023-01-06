17 of the best spots for lunch in Northumberland, according to Google rankings
One way to beat the January blues might be to meet a pal for lunch in one of Northumberland’s many cafes or restaurants.
By Charlie Watson
4 minutes ago
But which one? Whether you’re just looking for some soup and a sandwich or a giant plate of pub grub, there’s so many venues to choose from.
We are lucky to have so many decent spots to visit with friends and family, so we have done a bit of research and singled out some of the best according to reviews by members of the public.
Here are the top 17, according to Google rankings:
