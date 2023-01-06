News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
There are so many great lunch spots.

17 of the best spots for lunch in Northumberland, according to Google rankings

One way to beat the January blues might be to meet a pal for lunch in one of Northumberland’s many cafes or restaurants.

By Charlie Watson
4 minutes ago

But which one? Whether you’re just looking for some soup and a sandwich or a giant plate of pub grub, there’s so many venues to choose from.

We are lucky to have so many decent spots to visit with friends and family, so we have done a bit of research and singled out some of the best according to reviews by members of the public.

Here are the top 17, according to Google rankings:

1. Lollo Rosso Italia, Morpeth

A 4.7-star ranking according to Google, with 1,400 reviews.

Photo: Nop

Photo Sales

2. Jaspers Bistro, Amble

A 4.8-star ranking according to Google, with 262 reviews.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. The Running Fox, Shilbottle

A 4.9-star ranking according to Google, with 551 reviews.

Photo: Bob P via Google

Photo Sales

4. Lairds House, Bedlington

A 4.8-star ranking according to Google, with 199 reviews.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5