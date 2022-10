The ratings are issued by the Food Standards Agency, and the following grades have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Tesco Family Dining at Alemouth Road, Hexham; rated on September 30

• Rated 5: Gloria Restaurant at 55a-55b Front Street, Prudhoe; rated on September 29

Hygiene ratings range from zero to five. One means major improvement is necessary.

• Rated 5: Di Sopra at 9-13 Bondgate Within, Alnwick; rated on September 27

• Rated 5: Copper Kettle Tea Rooms at 21 Front Street, Bamburgh; rated on September 21

• Rated 3: The Old Boathouse at Leazes Street, Amble; rated on September 6

• Rated 1: Saki Indian restaurant at Main Street, Haltwhistle; rated on September 7

And eight ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Dr Syntax at West Road, Prudhoe; rated on September 29

• Rated 5: Hirst Industrial Club Ltd at 40 Woodhorn Road, Ashington; rated on September 28

• Rated 5: Premier Club at 38 Woodhorn Road, Ashington; rated on September 28

• Rated 5: The Cree at 24 Woodhorn Road, Ashington; rated on September 28

• Rated 5: The Tavern Steakhouse & Lodge at 7 Fenkle Street, Alnwick; rated on September 27

• Rated 5: The Ship Inn at Marygate, Holy Island; rated on September 20

• Rated 5: The Castle Hotel at 7 Front Street, Bamburgh; rated on September 12

• Rated 5: The Sun Hotel at 6 Castle Terrace, Warkworth; rated on July 7

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: KFC Berwick at 24 Loaning Meadows, Berwick; rated on October 3

• Rated 5: Tilly’s Teapot at Seaton Delaval; rated on September 27

• Rated 4: Arora’s, Second Avenue, Stobhill Gate, Morpeth; rated on September 8