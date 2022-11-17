The following grades have been given to 12 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Rocking Horse Cafe & Gallery at U3105 Road To Rock Midstead Farm, Alnwick, checked on November 8;

• Rated 5: Due Fratelli at 132a Front Street, Newbiggin-By-The-Sea, checked on November 3;

A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

• Rated 5: Hutchison Catering Ltd at Woodhorn, checked on November 3;

• Rated 5: Radcliffes Cafe Bar at Coble Quay, Amble, checked on November 3;

• Rated 5: The Endeavour Coffee House at 88-90 Front Street, Newbiggin-By-The-Sea, checked on November 3;

• Rated 5: Primo Piano at 7 Newmarket, Morpeth, checked on November 2;

• Rated 5: The Drift Cafe at Cresswell, checked on November 2;

• Rated 5: Cafe Vault at 29 Newgate Street, Morpeth, checked on October 31;

• Rated 5: Rochester Relish at Rochester, checked on October 28;

• Rated 5: Horizon Products Ltd at Prudhoe, checked on October 27;

• Rated 5: Blacksmiths Coffee Shop Ltd at 27-30 Milkhope Centre, Seaton Burn, checked on October 25;

• Rated 5: Dhamaka Cramlington at Northumbrian Road, Cramlington, checked on October 24.

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Newbiggin Central Club at 132 Front Street, Newbiggin-By-The-Sea, rated on November 3.

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: The Station Chippy at 8 Station Street, Bedlington, rated on November 7;

• Rated 5: Flame Pizza at 70 Front Street, Newbiggin-By-The-Sea, rated on November 3;

• Rated 5: Harbour Fish Bar at 1 Broomhill Street, Amble, rated on November 3;