As the weather gets colder, what better way to spend an evening than by settling in your local boozer by a fire?

With Christmas fast approaching and the weather getting colder, sitting by the fire is an ideal spot to have a drink.

Northumberland is blessed to be full of cosy little boozers, but pubs with a fireplace make the experience even cosier.

To save you from scrolling the internet looking for a spot by a fireplace, we’ve put together a list of the best 16, according to Google ranking:

1. The Plough Inn, Mitford A 4.6-star ranking according to Google, with 125 reviews.

2. Schooner Inn, Seahouses A 4.4-star ranking according to Google, with 306 reviews.

3. The Beresford Arms, Whalton A 4.4-star ranking according to Google, with 310 reviews.

4. The Snowy Owl, Cramlington A 4.1-star Google rating, with 1,600 reviews.