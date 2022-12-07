News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
As the weather gets colder, what better place to settle on an evening than in a pub with a fireplace?

16 pubs with a fireplace in Northumberland to visit this winter as ranked by Google

As the weather gets colder, what better way to spend an evening than by settling in your local boozer by a fire?

By Charlie Watson
4 minutes ago

With Christmas fast approaching and the weather getting colder, sitting by the fire is an ideal spot to have a drink.

Northumberland is blessed to be full of cosy little boozers, but pubs with a fireplace make the experience even cosier.

To save you from scrolling the internet looking for a spot by a fireplace, we’ve put together a list of the best 16, according to Google ranking:

1. The Plough Inn, Mitford

A 4.6-star ranking according to Google, with 125 reviews.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Schooner Inn, Seahouses

A 4.4-star ranking according to Google, with 306 reviews.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. The Beresford Arms, Whalton

A 4.4-star ranking according to Google, with 310 reviews.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. The Snowy Owl, Cramlington

A 4.1-star Google rating, with 1,600 reviews.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
GoogleNorthumberland