What better way to spend time with the one you love than over a delicious meal.

16 of the most romantic restaurants in Northumberland for Valentine's Day

By Lauren Coulson
Published 14th Feb 2025, 08:50 BST
Updated 14th Feb 2025, 08:51 BST
Have you got your Valentine’s Day plans ready? With the special day here, we’ve compiled some of the best-rated Northumberland restaurants to help.

Whether you like to keep it classic with British grub, have a taste for fresh Italian pizza and pasta, or prefer something a bit more exotic like Thai or Indian food, there’s something for everyone with Northumberland’s vast amount of top-notch eateries.

So, to help make the decision for the perfect date, here’s a list of the best restaurants for a romantic meal according to Tripadvisor reviews.

Jaspers Bistro serves steak and seafood with a 5 star rating from 1,000 Tripadvisor reviews.

1. Jaspers Bistro, Amble

Jaspers Bistro serves steak and seafood with a 5 star rating from 1,000 Tripadvisor reviews. Photo: Jaspers Bistro

Bistro 23 serves a mix of European and British food with a 5 star rating from 979 Tripadvisor reviews.

2. Bistro 23, Alnmouth

Bistro 23 serves a mix of European and British food with a 5 star rating from 979 Tripadvisor reviews. Photo: Google

Lal Kahzana serves Indian and Asian food with a 5 star rating from 866 Tripadvisor reviews.

3. Lal Khazana, Shilbottle

Lal Kahzana serves Indian and Asian food with a 5 star rating from 866 Tripadvisor reviews. Photo: Paul Larkin

Atelier serves a mix of European and British food with a 5 star rating from 262 Tripadvisor reviews.

4. Atelier, Berwick-Upon-Tweed

Atelier serves a mix of European and British food with a 5 star rating from 262 Tripadvisor reviews. Photo: Google

