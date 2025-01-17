Whether you like to keep it classic with British grub, have a taste for fresh Italian pizza and pasta, or prefer something a bit more exotic like Thai or Indian food, there’s something for everyone with Northumberland’s vast amount of top-notch eateries.
So, to help make the decision for the perfect date, here’s a list of the best restaurants for a romantic meal according to Tripadvisor reviews.
1. Jaspers Bistro, Amble
Jaspers Bistro serves steak and seafood with a 5 star rating from 1,000 Tripadvisor reviews. Photo: Jaspers Bistro
2. Bistro 23, Alnmouth
Bistro 23 serves a mix of European and British food with a 5 star rating from 979 Tripadvisor reviews. Photo: Google
3. Lal Khazana, Shilbottle
Lal Kahzana serves Indian and Asian food with a 5 star rating from 866 Tripadvisor reviews. Photo: Paul Larkin
4. Atelier, Berwick-Upon-Tweed
Atelier serves a mix of European and British food with a 5 star rating from 262 Tripadvisor reviews. Photo: Google
