All of the 16 places have four stars or above.

16 of the best restaurants and cafes in Northumberland which sell affordable grub, according to Google rankings

A recent survey revealed nearly 20 per cent of Brits dine out at least once a week.

By Charlie Watson
4 minutes ago

But as the cost of living rises, eating out is no longer an option for many of us.

We therefore thought it was a good idea to research some of the more affordable places to eat and drink in Northumberland, and we’ve found out you don’t have to spend a lot of cash to enjoy a meal out with friends or family.

Here is a list of the 16 best affordable restaurants and cafes, according to Google rankings:

1. The Old Bakehouse Tearooms, Morpeth

A 4.7-star Google rating, with 294 reviews.

Photo: Google

2. Panuccis, Cramlington

A 4.7-star Google rating, with 273 reviews.

Photo: Google

3. The Chantry Tearooms, Morpeth

A 4.7 star Google rating, with 163 reviews.

Photo: Contributed

4. Rising Cafe, Hexham

A 4.6-star Google rating, with 248 reviews.

Photo: Google

