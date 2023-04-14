News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
16 of the best beer gardens to visit in Northumberland according to Google rankings

Spring has (finally) sprung, and temperatures are set to rise to around 15C this weekend.

By Charlie Watson
Published 14th Apr 2023, 14:38 BST

Admittedly, it’s hardly sunbathing weather, but it is definitely warm enough to sit outside in a beer garden.

Northumberland is full of pubs which have lovely outdoor spaces, many of which overlook the coast and our stunning countryside.

Here is a list of the best beer gardens in the county, according to Google rankings:

1. The Ship Inn, Low Newton

2. The Blagdon Arms, Cramlington

3. The Plough, Cramlington

4. Horseshoes Inn, Rennington

