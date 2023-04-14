Spring has (finally) sprung, and temperatures are set to rise to around 15C this weekend.

Admittedly, it’s hardly sunbathing weather, but it is definitely warm enough to sit outside in a beer garden.

Northumberland is full of pubs which have lovely outdoor spaces, many of which overlook the coast and our stunning countryside.

Here is a list of the best beer gardens in the county, according to Google rankings:

1 . The Ship Inn, Low Newton A 4.5-star Google rating, with 1,600 reviews. Photo: JPI Photo Sales

2 . The Blagdon Arms, Cramlington A 4.1-star Google rating, with 546 reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . The Plough, Cramlington A 4.2-star ranking according to Google, with 301 reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Horseshoes Inn, Rennington A 4.7-star ranking according to Google, with 317 reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 4