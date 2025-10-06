In Northumberland, there are a wide selection of excellent restaurants serving up a variety of cuisines.

According to the AA, there are 15 Northumberland restaurants which have stood out, earning themselves rosettes from the AA Rosette Scheme.

The scheme celebrates culinary excellence across the UK, awarding impressive restaurants with Rosettes - from one to five - based on factors such as quality of food, ingredients standards, preparation and much more.

Here are the 15 restaurants in Northumberland which have been awarded with AA Rosettes.

1 . The Kirkstyle Inn and Sportsman's Rest, Slaggyford The Kirkstyle Inn and Sportsman's Rest in Slaggyford has three AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Sharp modern cuisine rooted in the local landscape."

2 . Emerald Restaurant, Matfen Emerald Restaurant in Matfen has three AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Classic British cooking in a luxurious and historic setting."

3 . The Collingwood Arms, Cornhill-on-Tweed The Collingwood Arms in Cornhill-on-Tweed has two AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said: "English border inn between Edinburgh and Newcastle."

4 . Doxford Hall Hotel & Spa, Chathill Doxford Hall Hotel & Spa in Chathill has two AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Modern British cooking using high quality produce."