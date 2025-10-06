The 15 most prestigious Northumberland restaurants - each with AA Rosettes

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 6th Oct 2025, 14:12 BST

These restaurants have the AA’s stamp of approval 🍴

In Northumberland, there are a wide selection of excellent restaurants serving up a variety of cuisines.

According to the AA, there are 15 Northumberland restaurants which have stood out, earning themselves rosettes from the AA Rosette Scheme.

The scheme celebrates culinary excellence across the UK, awarding impressive restaurants with Rosettes - from one to five - based on factors such as quality of food, ingredients standards, preparation and much more.

Here are the 15 restaurants in Northumberland which have been awarded with AA Rosettes.

Sign up for our daily national newsletter - in your inbox Mon-Fri

The Kirkstyle Inn and Sportsman's Rest in Slaggyford has three AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Sharp modern cuisine rooted in the local landscape."

1. The Kirkstyle Inn and Sportsman's Rest, Slaggyford

The Kirkstyle Inn and Sportsman's Rest in Slaggyford has three AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Sharp modern cuisine rooted in the local landscape." | Google-The Kirkstyle Inn and Sportsman's Rest

Photo Sales
Emerald Restaurant in Matfen has three AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Classic British cooking in a luxurious and historic setting."

2. Emerald Restaurant, Matfen

Emerald Restaurant in Matfen has three AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Classic British cooking in a luxurious and historic setting." | Tripadvisor-Matfen Hall.jpg

Photo Sales
The Collingwood Arms in Cornhill-on-Tweed has two AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said: "English border inn between Edinburgh and Newcastle."

3. The Collingwood Arms, Cornhill-on-Tweed

The Collingwood Arms in Cornhill-on-Tweed has two AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said: "English border inn between Edinburgh and Newcastle." | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Doxford Hall Hotel & Spa in Chathill has two AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Modern British cooking using high quality produce."

4. Doxford Hall Hotel & Spa, Chathill

Doxford Hall Hotel & Spa in Chathill has two AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Modern British cooking using high quality produce." | Google-Doxford Hall Hotel & Spa

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BoostNorthumberlandRestaurants
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice