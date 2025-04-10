We have rounded up 15 of the best spots in Whitley Bay’s cafe scene, according to Google ratings, to enjoy lunch, brunch or just coffee with coastal views.
1 / 4
We have rounded up 15 of the best spots in Whitley Bay’s cafe scene, according to Google ratings, to enjoy lunch, brunch or just coffee with coastal views.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.