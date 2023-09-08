News you can trust since 1854
Rugby World Cup, France 2023. (Photo by CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU/AFP via Getty Images)Rugby World Cup, France 2023. (Photo by CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU/AFP via Getty Images)
Rugby World Cup, France 2023. (Photo by CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

15 pubs in Northumberland to watch the Rugby World Cup

There’s no better place than a pub with a good atmosphere to watch the Rugby World Cup.
By Ian Smith
Published 8th Sep 2023, 12:46 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 12:47 BST

Many venues will be screening the games, starting tonight (Friday) with a huge clash between France and New Zealand.

The home nations are all involved over the weekend, with Ireland up against Romania and England taking on Argentina on Saturday.

On Sunday, it’s Scotland versus South Africa and Wales against Fiji.

Here are 15 pubs around Northumberland to enjoy the match.

The Fleece Inn, Alnwick, is inviting people to come along for every try, kick and tackle of the 2023 Rugby World Cup as all the action is shown live from France.

1. The Fleece Inn

The Fleece Inn, Alnwick, is inviting people to come along for every try, kick and tackle of the 2023 Rugby World Cup as all the action is shown live from France. Photo: Google

The Black Bull in Morpeth has special drinks promotions on for the event.

2. Black Bull

The Black Bull in Morpeth has special drinks promotions on for the event. Photo: Google

The Queens Head Hotel in Alnwick will be showing the matches.

3. Queens Head

The Queens Head Hotel in Alnwick will be showing the matches. Photo: Google

The Plough in Ellington will be showing every try, kick and tackle of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

4. The Plough

The Plough in Ellington will be showing every try, kick and tackle of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France. Photo: Google

