15 of the best-rated restaurants in the North East - according to Google reviews

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton
Published 26th Jul 2024, 12:53 BST

Diners have chosen their favourite places to eat across the region 🍴

The North East is home to Newcastle upon Tyne, Middlesbrough, Sunderland, Gateshead, Gateshead, Darlington, Hartlepool and Durham. 

Across the region, there are many exciting restaurants offering a wide range of cuisines, which have proved to be popular among those living and visiting the area.

Here is a list of 15 of the best-rated restaurants in the North East - according to Google reviews.

Turtle Bay on The Riverwalk in Durham, has a 4.9 rating from 3,282 reviews. A Google reviewer wrote: “Super place to have a meal out, a great vibe and atmosphere inside. Highly recommend.”

1. Turtle Bay, Durham

Turtle Bay on The Riverwalk in Durham, has a 4.9 rating from 3,282 reviews. A Google reviewer wrote: “Super place to have a meal out, a great vibe and atmosphere inside. Highly recommend.” | Turtle Bay Durham/Google

Photo Sales
My Delhi on Borough Road in Sunderland, has a 4.9 rating from 633 reviews. A Google reviewer wrote: “Great ambience, friendly staff and good Indian flavour food at reasonable price.”

2. My Delhi, Sunderland

My Delhi on Borough Road in Sunderland, has a 4.9 rating from 633 reviews. A Google reviewer wrote: “Great ambience, friendly staff and good Indian flavour food at reasonable price.” | My Delhi Sunderland-Google

Photo Sales
Nest on Chillingham Road in Newcastle, has a 4.9 rating from 655 reviews. A Google reviewer wrote: “For someone who usually doesn't go for tasting menus I have had a change of heart after visiting Nest! The quality and taste of the food exceeded my expectations, the dishes were well constructed and full of flavour.”

3. Nest, Newcastle

Nest on Chillingham Road in Newcastle, has a 4.9 rating from 655 reviews. A Google reviewer wrote: “For someone who usually doesn't go for tasting menus I have had a change of heart after visiting Nest! The quality and taste of the food exceeded my expectations, the dishes were well constructed and full of flavour.” | Akhtar Husain

Photo Sales
Guiseppe’s Italian Bistro on Kibblesworth Bank in Gateshead, has a 4.9 rating from 413 reviews. A Google reviewer wrote: “Absolutely gorgeous little place. The food was amazing, drinks were lovely, the service and charm from Giuseppe was second to none and the whole experience was excellent.”

4. Guiseppe’s Italian Bistro, Gateshead

Guiseppe’s Italian Bistro on Kibblesworth Bank in Gateshead, has a 4.9 rating from 413 reviews. A Google reviewer wrote: “Absolutely gorgeous little place. The food was amazing, drinks were lovely, the service and charm from Giuseppe was second to none and the whole experience was excellent.” | Guiseppe’s Italian Bistro-Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BoostNorth EastRestaurantsFood

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.