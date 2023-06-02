Ice cream is always a popular suggestion among adults and children alike.

Now that the weather is hotting up, an outing to one of Northumberland’s many fantastic ice cream parlours is bound to be worth it.

We have compiled a list of 15 local places serving fantastic ice cream for you to enjoy with your friends and family based on their Google reviews.

How many will you try this summer?

1 . Top ice cream parlours in Northumberland There are many great ice cream options in Northumberland, whatever your flavour of choice.

2 . Crescent Cafe, Seaton Delaval 4.6 stars on Google with 584 reviews.

3 . Morwick Dairy Ice Cream, Warkworth 4.8 stars on Google with 947 reviews.

4 . Cresswell Ices, Cresswell 4.6 stars on Google with 822 reviews.

