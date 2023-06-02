News you can trust since 1854
15 best ice cream shops in Northumberland according to Google reviews, including some near the beach

Ice cream is always a popular suggestion among adults and children alike.
By Craig Buchan
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 16:35 BST

Now that the weather is hotting up, an outing to one of Northumberland’s many fantastic ice cream parlours is bound to be worth it.

We have compiled a list of 15 local places serving fantastic ice cream for you to enjoy with your friends and family based on their Google reviews.

How many will you try this summer?

There are many great ice cream options in Northumberland, whatever your flavour of choice.

1. Top ice cream parlours in Northumberland

There are many great ice cream options in Northumberland, whatever your flavour of choice. Photo: JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
4.6 stars on Google with 584 reviews.

2. Crescent Cafe, Seaton Delaval

4.6 stars on Google with 584 reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
4.8 stars on Google with 947 reviews.

3. Morwick Dairy Ice Cream, Warkworth

4.8 stars on Google with 947 reviews. Photo: Jane Coltman

Photo Sales
4.6 stars on Google with 822 reviews.

4. Cresswell Ices, Cresswell

4.6 stars on Google with 822 reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
