Northumberland is lucky to have plenty of fantastic pubs to choose from.

But did you know that some of the county’s best pubs are steeped in history?

If you’re looking for somewhere with a bit of character and history for a pint this weekend, why not try one of these 14 pubs?

According to the Campaign for Real Ale, they all have a historical significance.

1 . The Pilot Inn, Berwick-upon-Tweed An end of terrace pub, enlarged in 1916. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . The Free Trade, Berwick-upon-Tweed This pub is said to date from 1767 and was refitted in 1910. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . The Grey Bull, Wark A 19th century stone-built pub. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Red Lion Inn, Alnmouth A stone-built coaching inn featuring a mock-Tudor first floor. Refitted in the 1950s. Photo: Google Photo Sales