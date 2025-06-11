14 of the highest-rated places for a Father's Day Sunday roast in Northumberland

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 11th Jun 2025, 08:59 BST
With Father’s Day just around the corner, treat your dad to a delicious roast in Northumberland.

Bookings are sure to be filling up – so here are 13 of the highest Google-rated restaurants for Sunday lunch so you can avoid disappointment.

4.6 stars with 1.5k reviews.

1. The Cook and Barker Inn (Newton-on-the-Moor)

4.6 stars with 1.5k reviews. Photo: Google

4.8 stars with 887 reviews.

2. Milan (Wooler)

4.8 stars with 887 reviews. Photo: Google

4.5 stars with 2k reviews.

3. The Dirty Bottles (Alnwick)

4.5 stars with 2k reviews. Photo: Google

4.6 out of 1.2k reviews.

4. The Northumberland Arms (Felton)

4.6 out of 1.2k reviews. Photo: Google

