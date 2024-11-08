There are plenty of excellent butchers in Northumberland so, to help you narrow down your options, here’s some of the top-rated ones all across the county.
As part of our #LoveYour campaign, we are aiming to encourage our readers shop local by spotlighting local butchers.
So, get out and love your local businesses this winter by supporting a local butchers ready for Christmas.
1. R. Green & Son
R. Green & Son in Longframlington has a 5 star rating from 47 Google reviews. Photo: Google
2. The Amble Butcher
The Amble Butcher has a 5 star rating from 44 Google reviews. Photo: Google
3. Johnson T R
Johnson T R in Wooler has a 5 star rating from 20 Google reviews. Photo: Google
4. Market Place Butchery
Market Place Butchery in Alnwick has a 5 star rating from 11 Google reviews. Photo: Ian Smith