13 top alfresco dining spots in Northumberland to enjoy the sunny weather

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 29th Apr 2025, 16:04 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2025, 10:28 BST
Make the most of the warm spell with these perfect café and restaurant terraces, gardens and sea-view tables.

It isn’t often we get to enjoy our lunch or dinner outdoors while overlooking the beautiful scenery Northumberland has to offer. So – here are 13 of the best spots for alfresco dining in the county.

Enjoy award-winning seafood with coastal views at The Jolly Fisherman, located in the charming fishing village of Craster.

1. The Jolly Fisherman (Craster)

Enjoy award-winning seafood with coastal views at The Jolly Fisherman, located in the charming fishing village of Craster. Photo: The Jolly Fisherman

Another coastal gem - enjoy fresh and locally sourced seafood on outdoor seating at The Potted Lobster.

2. The Potted Lobster (Bamburgh)

Another coastal gem - enjoy fresh and locally sourced seafood on outdoor seating at The Potted Lobster. Photo: google

A popular coastal cafe opposite the sandy beach of Cresswell, The Drift Cafe is the perfect stop off for a spot of lunch or cake while enjoying the sunshine.

3. The Drift Cafe (Cresswell)

A popular coastal cafe opposite the sandy beach of Cresswell, The Drift Cafe is the perfect stop off for a spot of lunch or cake while enjoying the sunshine. Photo: google

Carnaby's serves freshly prepared food, delicious cakes and coffees with a range of outdoor seating and countryside views.

4. Carnaby's (Ellingham)

Carnaby's serves freshly prepared food, delicious cakes and coffees with a range of outdoor seating and countryside views. Photo: Carnaby's

