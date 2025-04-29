It isn’t often we get to enjoy our lunch or dinner outdoors while overlooking the beautiful scenery Northumberland has to offer. So – here are 13 of the best spots for alfresco dining in the county.
1. The Jolly Fisherman (Craster)
Enjoy award-winning seafood with coastal views at The Jolly Fisherman, located in the charming fishing village of Craster. Photo: The Jolly Fisherman
2. The Potted Lobster (Bamburgh)
Another coastal gem - enjoy fresh and locally sourced seafood on outdoor seating at The Potted Lobster. Photo: google
3. The Drift Cafe (Cresswell)
A popular coastal cafe opposite the sandy beach of Cresswell, The Drift Cafe is the perfect stop off for a spot of lunch or cake while enjoying the sunshine. Photo: google
4. Carnaby's (Ellingham)
Carnaby's serves freshly prepared food, delicious cakes and coffees with a range of outdoor seating and countryside views. Photo: Carnaby's
