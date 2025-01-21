And if you are looking for somewhere with a bit of character and history for a pint, quite a few of the county’s best pubs are steeped in history.
According to the Campaign for Real Ale, the following selection all have a historical significance.
1. The Pilot Inn, Berwick-upon-Tweed
An end of terrace pub, enlarged in 1916. Photo: Google
2. The Free Trade, Berwick-upon-Tweed
This pub is said to date from 1767 and was refitted in 1910. Photo: Google
3. The Grey Bull, Wark
A 19th century stone-built pub. Photo: Google
4. Red Lion Inn, Alnmouth
A stone-built coaching inn featuring a mock-Tudor first floor. Refitted in the 1950s. Photo: Google