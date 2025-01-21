These pubs all have a historical significance.These pubs all have a historical significance.
13 of the oldest real ale pubs in Northumberland that are of historical significance according to CAMRA

By Andrew Coulson
Published 21st Jan 2025, 16:15 BST
Northumberland is lucky to have a range of wonderful pubs to choose from.

And if you are looking for somewhere with a bit of character and history for a pint, quite a few of the county’s best pubs are steeped in history.

According to the Campaign for Real Ale, the following selection all have a historical significance.

An end of terrace pub, enlarged in 1916.

1. The Pilot Inn, Berwick-upon-Tweed

An end of terrace pub, enlarged in 1916. Photo: Google

This pub is said to date from 1767 and was refitted in 1910.

2. The Free Trade, Berwick-upon-Tweed

This pub is said to date from 1767 and was refitted in 1910. Photo: Google

A 19th century stone-built pub.

3. The Grey Bull, Wark

A 19th century stone-built pub. Photo: Google

A stone-built coaching inn featuring a mock-Tudor first floor. Refitted in the 1950s.

4. Red Lion Inn, Alnmouth

A stone-built coaching inn featuring a mock-Tudor first floor. Refitted in the 1950s. Photo: Google

