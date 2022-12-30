13 of the best vegan restaurants in Northumberland to try during 'Veganuary', according to Google rankings
Many people will be sampling a vegan lifestyle for the first time in ‘Veganuary’.
By Charlie Watson
Some are giving the campaign a go to improve their health, to lower their carbon footprint or simply to start the year with a challenge or a feeling of purpose.
But going vegan for 31 days does not mean you have to forgo eating out.
If you’ve signed up to take part, or are looking to try something a little different to kick off 2023, here are a list of 13 of the highest-rated restaurants and cafes serving vegan food in Northumberland:
