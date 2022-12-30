Many people will be sampling a vegan lifestyle for the first time in ‘Veganuary’.

Some are giving the campaign a go to improve their health, to lower their carbon footprint or simply to start the year with a challenge or a feeling of purpose.

But going vegan for 31 days does not mean you have to forgo eating out.

If you’ve signed up to take part, or are looking to try something a little different to kick off 2023, here are a list of 13 of the highest-rated restaurants and cafes serving vegan food in Northumberland:

1. The Running Fox, Shilbottle A 4.9-star ranking according to Google, with 550 reviews. Photo: Bob P via Google Photo Sales

2. Hextol Tans, Hexham A 4.7-star ranking according to Google, with 98 reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Mumbai Flavours, Alnwick A 4.6-star ranking according to Google, with 227 reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Cilantro, Hexham A 5-star Tripadvisor rating, with 272 reviews Photo: Google Photo Sales