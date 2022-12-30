News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
There are so many great restaurants which accommodate plant-based eating.

13 of the best vegan restaurants in Northumberland to try during 'Veganuary', according to Google rankings

Many people will be sampling a vegan lifestyle for the first time in ‘Veganuary’.

By Charlie Watson
39 minutes ago
Updated 30th Dec 2022, 12:38pm

Some are giving the campaign a go to improve their health, to lower their carbon footprint or simply to start the year with a challenge or a feeling of purpose.

But going vegan for 31 days does not mean you have to forgo eating out.

If you’ve signed up to take part, or are looking to try something a little different to kick off 2023, here are a list of 13 of the highest-rated restaurants and cafes serving vegan food in Northumberland:

1. The Running Fox, Shilbottle

A 4.9-star ranking according to Google, with 550 reviews.

Photo: Bob P via Google

Photo Sales

2. Hextol Tans, Hexham

A 4.7-star ranking according to Google, with 98 reviews.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Mumbai Flavours, Alnwick

A 4.6-star ranking according to Google, with 227 reviews.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Cilantro, Hexham

A 5-star Tripadvisor rating, with 272 reviews

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4