13 of the best places for a cocktail in Northumberland, according to Google
It’s World Cocktail Day on Saturday, and marks the anniversary of the first one invented on May 13, 1806.
By Charlie Watson
Published 12th May 2023, 08:00 BST
The New York tabloid The Balance and Columbian Repository defined a cocktail as "a stimulating liquor, composed of spirits of any kind, sugar, water and bitters".
Whether your favourite is a pornstar martini or a Long Island iced tea, there’s a few places in Northumberland which have a reputation for mixing a canny cocktail.
Here is a list of the 13 best-rated cocktail bars in the county, according to Google reviews:
