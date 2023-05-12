News you can trust since 1854
Celebrate World Cocktail Day (May 13) in a Northumberland bar.

13 of the best places for a cocktail in Northumberland, according to Google

It’s World Cocktail Day on Saturday, and marks the anniversary of the first one invented on May 13, 1806.

By Charlie Watson
Published 12th May 2023, 08:00 BST

The New York tabloid The Balance and Columbian Repository defined a cocktail as "a stimulating liquor, composed of spirits of any kind, sugar, water and bitters".

Whether your favourite is a pornstar martini or a Long Island iced tea, there’s a few places in Northumberland which have a reputation for mixing a canny cocktail.

Here is a list of the 13 best-rated cocktail bars in the county, according to Google reviews:

A 4.5-star ranking according to Google, with 1,500 reviews.

1. The Dirty Bottles, Alnwick

Photo: Ian Smith

A 4.2-star ranking according to Google, with 124 reviews

2. Auction House, Morpeth

Photo: Google

A 4.5-star ranking according to Google, with 917 reviews.

3. Market Tavern, Alnwick

Photo: Google

A 4.7-star ranking according to Google, with 154 reviews

4. The Star Inn, Harbottle

Photo: supplied

