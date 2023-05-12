It’s World Cocktail Day on Saturday, and marks the anniversary of the first one invented on May 13, 1806.

The New York tabloid The Balance and Columbian Repository defined a cocktail as "a stimulating liquor, composed of spirits of any kind, sugar, water and bitters".

Whether your favourite is a pornstar martini or a Long Island iced tea, there’s a few places in Northumberland which have a reputation for mixing a canny cocktail.

Here is a list of the 13 best-rated cocktail bars in the county, according to Google reviews:

1 . The Dirty Bottles, Alnwick A 4.5-star ranking according to Google, with 1,500 reviews.

2 . Auction House, Morpeth A 4.2-star ranking according to Google, with 124 reviews

3 . Market Tavern, Alnwick A 4.5-star ranking according to Google, with 917 reviews.

4 . The Star Inn, Harbottle A 4.7-star ranking according to Google, with 154 reviews