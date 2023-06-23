Indian restaurants and takeaways in Northumberland have been listed as finalists for various North East categories at the 2023 English Curry Awards.

Thirteen curry houses from across Northumberland were named on the list, with the winner of each category to be decided at an event on August 14.

In addition to making the finals of regional categories, Zyka Restaurant in Hexham made the finals of the national ‘voters choice of the year category’.

A spokesperson for the English Curry Awards, now in their twelfth year, said: “The English Curry Awards promise to be a memorable event that honours the dedication and hard work of the nominees and celebrates the rich tapestry of flavours that the curry industry brings to the English culinary landscape.

“The awards provides a platform to applaud the exceptional efforts of those who have made significant contributions to the curry sector and continue to elevate the nation’s love for curry.

"We would like to wish all finalists the best of luck and we cannot wait to see you all on the fourteenth.”

Here are the Northumberland nominees.

1 . Dhamaka, Cramlington Nominated for Curry Restaurant of the Year, North East. In a post on social media, the restaurant said: "Thank you again to all our customers for voting for us." Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

2 . Shikara, Whitley Bay Nominated for Curry Restaurant of the Year, North East. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Spice House, Seahouses Nominated for Curry Restaurant of the Year, North East. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Lal Khazana, Shilbottle Nominated for Curry Restaurant of the Year, North East. Photo: contributed Photo Sales