13 Indian restaurants and takeaways in Northumberland confirmed as English Curry Awards 2023 finalists
Thirteen curry houses from across Northumberland were named on the list, with the winner of each category to be decided at an event on August 14.
In addition to making the finals of regional categories, Zyka Restaurant in Hexham made the finals of the national ‘voters choice of the year category’.
A spokesperson for the English Curry Awards, now in their twelfth year, said: “The English Curry Awards promise to be a memorable event that honours the dedication and hard work of the nominees and celebrates the rich tapestry of flavours that the curry industry brings to the English culinary landscape.
“The awards provides a platform to applaud the exceptional efforts of those who have made significant contributions to the curry sector and continue to elevate the nation’s love for curry.
"We would like to wish all finalists the best of luck and we cannot wait to see you all on the fourteenth.”
Here are the Northumberland nominees.