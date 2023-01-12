News you can trust since 1854
We are so lucky to have amazing cafes so close to amazing walking spots.

13 cafes to visit when out on a walk at some of the most scenic spots in Northumberland

What better way to refuel than by visiting a nearby cafe?

By Charlie Watson
17 hours ago
Updated 13th Jan 2023, 10:13am

A great way to get rid of the January blues is to get outside and go for a walk in some of the most stunning coastlines and countryside spots.

And while out on a stroll, why not pop into a coffee shop to grab a cuppa, a homemade cake or a spot of lunch?

Many of these cafes are ideal for a winter walk as they serve takeaway hot drinks (which work well as handwarmers).

To save you looking for walking spots and a nearby cafe, we have put together a list of a popular 12.

1. Scott's of Alnmouth, Alnmouth

Scott's of Alnmouth is known for their takeaway options and locally roasted coffee. Why not pick up a hot drink and a snack to take to Alnmouth beach for a winter walk?

Photo: Paul Larkin

2. Radcliffes Cafe Bar, Amble

Amble harbour is a lovely place for a stroll and just a stones throw away from Radcliffes. An ideal time to visit is on a Sunday as the market is open.

Photo: Contributed

3. The Hut at Bamburgh

The Hut is the perfect spot to grab a hot drink and a snack as you park up for a walk along Bamburgh beach. Located in the first car park on the Wynding means you don't even have to go out of your way to get a cuppa before visiting the long stretch of beach which is overlooked by the castle.

Photo: Contributed

4. Bait at Beadnell

Bait at Beadnell is located in the car park of Beadnell beach car park. They serve different meals daily.

Photo: Contributed

