Even though the weather is getting colder, it is still great fun to get out and about along the area’s beautiful coastline.

But since it has started to get chilly, it might be time to swap your whippy 99 for a warming cuppa.

We have decided to make this easier by highlighting some of the cafes within a stone’s throw of the sand that are top rated on Google.

Whether you have got your walking boots on, wetsuit at the ready, or just fancy a tasty cup of joe, here are 13 great places for a coffee near the coast from Blyth to Tynemouth.

1. Cullercoats Coffee Co., Cullercoats 4.6 stars from 603 Google reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Beaches & Cream, Cullercoats 4.2 stars from 595 Google reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. The Wheel House, North Shields 4.9 stars from 177 Google reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Crusoe's, Tynemouth 4.4 stars from 1,740 reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales