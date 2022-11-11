13 best rated coffee shops near south east Northumberland and North Tyneside beaches, according to Google
We all love a walk along the beach.
By Craig Buchan
20 minutes ago
11th Nov 2022, 4:24pm
Even though the weather is getting colder, it is still great fun to get out and about along the area’s beautiful coastline.
But since it has started to get chilly, it might be time to swap your whippy 99 for a warming cuppa.
We have decided to make this easier by highlighting some of the cafes within a stone’s throw of the sand that are top rated on Google.
Whether you have got your walking boots on, wetsuit at the ready, or just fancy a tasty cup of joe, here are 13 great places for a coffee near the coast from Blyth to Tynemouth.
