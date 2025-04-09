We are spoilt for choice with ice cream parlours in Northumberland.We are spoilt for choice with ice cream parlours in Northumberland.
13 best Google-rated ice cream shops in Northumberland to visit on a sunny spring day

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 9th Apr 2025, 16:44 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2025, 16:57 BST
Planning to make the most of the sun? Enjoy some of the best Google-rated ice cream spots in Northumberland.

We’ve rounded up 13 of the county’s best places to pick up a cone just in time for the sunshine – from seaside parlours to countryside hidden gems.

4.8 stars out of 1145 reviews.

1. Mowick Dairy Ice Cream (Acklington)

4.8 stars out of 1145 reviews. Photo: google

4.6 stars out of 1138 reviews.

2. Wheelbirks Parlour (Stocksfield)

4.6 stars out of 1138 reviews. Photo: google

4.7 stars out of 808 reviews.

3. Spurelli (Morpeth)

4.7 stars out of 808 reviews. Photo: google

4.7 out of 737 reviews.

4. Doddington Dairy Milk Bar (Wooler)

4.7 out of 737 reviews. Photo: google

