3 . The Landing, Beadnell

The Landing in Beadnell is another great spot to having a drink. The vibe is more similar to a cafe, serving sort drinks, snacks and light bites. The Landing is a perfect place to try as it hasn't even been open for one year. The location is lovely - just a short walk from the beach - with perfect surroundings for a glass of wine or a pint. Photo: The Landing