Walking from Beadnell to Bamburgh or vice versa is a highlight of spending time on the Northumberland coast.
Alongside the great views, the five-mile walk is fairly flat, there’s a good quality path and it takes you through three of the most popular seaside villages.
And it boasts some of the best pubs in the area, well worth popping into for a pint to warm up or cool down depending on the weather.
If you’re planning a day of walking, why not visit one of the pubs you’re passing?
Here is a guide to 12 pubs on route that are worth paying a visit:
1. The Craster Arms, Beadnell
The Craster Arms is a perfect place to begin the day with a cosy indoor area and a big beer garden outside for the warmer months. The pub also has a food menu that serves something for everyone to help fuel you for the trek. Photo: Google
2. Beadnell Towers, Beadnell
Beadnell Towers is another spot to fuel up before the walk. The pub has an outside area if the sun is shining, or cosy inside seating. Photo: supplied
3. The Landing, Beadnell
The Landing in Beadnell is another great spot to having a drink. The vibe is more similar to a cafe, serving sort drinks, snacks and light bites. The Landing is a perfect place to try as it hasn't even been open for one year. The location is lovely - just a short walk from the beach - with perfect surroundings for a glass of wine or a pint. Photo: The Landing
4. Seahouses Golf Club, Beadnell Road
Seahouses Golf Club is in the perfect spot between Beadnell and Seahouses. Pop in, grab a drink and rest your feet before hitting Seahouses. Photo: Google