12 pubs worth visiting when walking from Beadnell to Bamburgh.

12 pubs worth visiting on popular walk between Beadnell and Bamburgh

Walking from Beadnell to Bamburgh or vice versa is a highlight of spending time on the Northumberland coast.

By Charlie Watson
Published 17th Mar 2023, 12:42 GMT

Alongside the great views, the five-mile walk is fairly flat, there’s a good quality path and it takes you through three of the most popular seaside villages.

And it boasts some of the best pubs in the area, well worth popping into for a pint to warm up or cool down depending on the weather.

If you’re planning a day of walking, why not visit one of the pubs you’re passing?

Here is a guide to 12 pubs on route that are worth paying a visit:

The Craster Arms is a perfect place to begin the day with a cosy indoor area and a big beer garden outside for the warmer months. The pub also has a food menu that serves something for everyone to help fuel you for the trek.

1. The Craster Arms, Beadnell

The Craster Arms is a perfect place to begin the day with a cosy indoor area and a big beer garden outside for the warmer months. The pub also has a food menu that serves something for everyone to help fuel you for the trek. Photo: Google

Beadnell Towers is another spot to fuel up before the walk. The pub has an outside area if the sun is shining, or cosy inside seating.

2. Beadnell Towers, Beadnell

Beadnell Towers is another spot to fuel up before the walk. The pub has an outside area if the sun is shining, or cosy inside seating. Photo: supplied

The Landing in Beadnell is another great spot to having a drink. The vibe is more similar to a cafe, serving sort drinks, snacks and light bites. The Landing is a perfect place to try as it hasn't even been open for one year. The location is lovely - just a short walk from the beach - with perfect surroundings for a glass of wine or a pint.

3. The Landing, Beadnell

The Landing in Beadnell is another great spot to having a drink. The vibe is more similar to a cafe, serving sort drinks, snacks and light bites. The Landing is a perfect place to try as it hasn't even been open for one year. The location is lovely - just a short walk from the beach - with perfect surroundings for a glass of wine or a pint. Photo: The Landing

Seahouses Golf Club is in the perfect spot between Beadnell and Seahouses. Pop in, grab a drink and rest your feet before hitting Seahouses.

4. Seahouses Golf Club, Beadnell Road

Seahouses Golf Club is in the perfect spot between Beadnell and Seahouses. Pop in, grab a drink and rest your feet before hitting Seahouses. Photo: Google

BamburghNorthumberland