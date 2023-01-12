A great way to get rid of the January blues is to get outside and go for a walk in some of the most stunning coastlines and countryside spots.
And while out on a stroll, why not pop into a coffee shop to grab a cuppa, a homemade cake or a spot of lunch?
Many of these cafes are ideal for a winter walk as they serve takeaway hot drinks (which work well as handwarmers).
To save you looking for walking spots and a nearby cafe, we have put together a list of a popular 12.
1. Scott's of Alnmouth, Alnmouth
Scott's of Alnmouth is known for their takeaway options and locally roasted coffee. Why not pick up a hot drink and a snack to take to Alnmouth beach for a winter walk?
Photo: Paul Larkin
2. Radcliffes Cafe Bar, Amble
Amble harbour is a lovely place for a stroll and just a stones throw away from Radcliffes. An ideal time to visit is on a Sunday as the market is open.
Photo: Contributed
3. The Hut at Bamburgh
The Hut is the perfect spot to grab a hot drink and a snack as you park up for a walk along Bamburgh beach. Located in the first car park on the Wynding means you don't even have to go out of your way to get a cuppa before visiting the long stretch of beach which is overlooked by the castle.
Photo: Contributed
4. Bait at Beadnell
Bait at Beadnell is located in the car park of Beadnell beach car park. They serve different meals daily.
Photo: Contributed