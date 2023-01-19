Burns Night takes place this month, a celebration of the life and work of Scottish poet Robert Burns.
Suppers in his memory are usually held on or close to his birthday, January 25.
The centrepiece is the iconic haggis, or as the bard himself described it, the 'great chieftain o' the puddin'-race'.
The tradition is celebrated across the UK, including in Northumberland.
Here is a list of 11 places which are hosting an event or putting on a special menu:
1. Black Swan, Seahouses
The Black Swan is hosting its first ever Burns Supper on Friday, January 27. Alongside a three-course meal, entertainment will fill the evening with pipers and drums and speeches. At just £45 per person, the pub is promising a lively event to kick off 2023.
Photo: supplied
2. The Blue Bell Hotel, Belford
On Wednesday, January 25, the Bluebell are offering a traditional Scottish menu. For main course is haggis, neeps and tatties followed by shortbread and whiskey.
Photo: Stuart Cobley
3. The Bosk, Alnwick
At The Bosk on January 25 is a five course set menu. Arrival is at 6pm, before a night of fun and pipers. The restaurant is accepting advanced bookings only, with a £10 deposit per table required.
Photo: Google
4. The Apple Inn, Lucker
The Apple Inn is kicking off the celebrations on January 25 with a set menu and a piper. The night is £26 per person, and included is food, a drink and entertainment.
Photo: supplied