11 of the best restaurants and pubs in Northumberland for a bite to eat - as chosen by readers

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 19th Sep 2024, 14:38 BST
Northumberland is home to plenty of great places to eat.

From Italian to Thai, traditional British pub grub to comfort food, there’s something for everyone’s taste buds which is why we asked readers for their nominations.

We received hundreds of suggestions but here are those which received the most...

The Kings Arms at Seaton Sluice.

1. Kings Arms

The Kings Arms at Seaton Sluice. Photo: Google

Gary McDermott and his partner Claudia Mazareanu from Sonnet, Alnwick.

2. Sonnet

Gary McDermott and his partner Claudia Mazareanu from Sonnet, Alnwick. Photo: supplied

The Rose and Thistle, Alwinton.

3. Rose & Thistle

The Rose and Thistle, Alwinton. Photo: supplied

The Horseshoes Inn at Rennington.

4. The Horseshoes Inn

The Horseshoes Inn at Rennington. Photo: Google

