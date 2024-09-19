11 of the best restaurants and pubs in Northumberland for a bite to eat - as chosen by readers

From Italian to Thai, traditional British pub grub to comfort food, there’s something for everyone’s taste buds which is why we asked readers for their nominations.
We received hundreds of suggestions but here are those which received the most...
1. Kings Arms
The Kings Arms at Seaton Sluice. Photo: Google
2. Sonnet
Gary McDermott and his partner Claudia Mazareanu from Sonnet, Alnwick. Photo: supplied
3. Rose & Thistle
The Rose and Thistle, Alwinton. Photo: supplied
4. The Horseshoes Inn
The Horseshoes Inn at Rennington. Photo: Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.