11 Northumberland places for an Autumn night drink - as chosen by Gazette readers

Gazette readers have been sharing their favourite pubs to visit for an Autumn night drink. Suggestions included the Masons Arms, Warkworth, Alnmouth, and The King's Arms, Seaton Sluice.

Northumberland is fortunate to have a fantastic choice of places to enjoy a leisurely drink of an Autumn evening – but if you had to pick just one for a visit, where would you go?

We took to the Gazette’s Facebook page to ask the readers to nominate their favourite spot for an Autumn night drink, and more than 100 people got in touch to share their top picks.

Are you a regular at The Ship Inn in Low Newton?

Here are some of the most popular suggestions:

The Black Bull, Middle Street, Corbridge

Nominated by Pauline Suckling and Sharon Shiels.

The Black Bull, Market Square, Haltwhistle

Is the Blue Bell Inn, Alnwick, one of your favourites?

Nominated by Phil Thomas, Suzanne Nichol and Phil Dunn.

The Blue Bell Inn, Clayport Street, Alnwick

Nominated by Brian Kennedy, Lauren Shields, Richard Bell, Kirsten Wilkin and Amy Mattison.

The Horse Shoes Inn, Rennington Village

Nominated by Stephanie Campbell, Doreen Pringle, Paul Scott, Paul Impey and Felicity Hester.

The King's Arms, West Terrace, Seaton Sluice

Nominated by Nikki Lumley and Ben Cowen.

Masons Arms, Dial Place, Warkworth

Nominated by Adrian Matthews, Lesley Christie, Erica Nisbet and Glynis Guthrie.

The Olde Ship Inn, Main Street, Seahouses

Nominated by Debbie Sewell, Annette Fisher and Eileen Black.

The Percy Arms, Main Road, Chatton

Nominated by Lorraine Gee and Leigh Geordie Harding.

The Red Lion, Northumberland Street, Alnmouth

Nominated by Julie Russel, Alan Marchant, Linda Stanley Kris Cochrane and Samantha Charlton.

The Ship, Low Newton, Alnwick

Nominated by Steffen J. Bär, Julie Russel and Valerie Sabin.

Tanners Arms, Hotspur Place, Alnwick

Nominated by Ally Wallace and Mick Davison.

