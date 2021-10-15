11 Northumberland places for an Autumn night drink - as chosen by Gazette readers
With leaves falling, nights cutting in and a definite nip in the air, it’s the perfect time to cosy up in your favourite bar or pub for a much-needed tipple.
Northumberland is fortunate to have a fantastic choice of places to enjoy a leisurely drink of an Autumn evening – but if you had to pick just one for a visit, where would you go?
We took to the Gazette’s Facebook page to ask the readers to nominate their favourite spot for an Autumn night drink, and more than 100 people got in touch to share their top picks.
Here are some of the most popular suggestions:
The Black Bull, Middle Street, Corbridge
Nominated by Pauline Suckling and Sharon Shiels.
The Black Bull, Market Square, Haltwhistle
Nominated by Phil Thomas, Suzanne Nichol and Phil Dunn.
The Blue Bell Inn, Clayport Street, Alnwick
Nominated by Brian Kennedy, Lauren Shields, Richard Bell, Kirsten Wilkin and Amy Mattison.
The Horse Shoes Inn, Rennington Village
Nominated by Stephanie Campbell, Doreen Pringle, Paul Scott, Paul Impey and Felicity Hester.
The King's Arms, West Terrace, Seaton Sluice
Nominated by Nikki Lumley and Ben Cowen.
Masons Arms, Dial Place, Warkworth
Nominated by Adrian Matthews, Lesley Christie, Erica Nisbet and Glynis Guthrie.
The Olde Ship Inn, Main Street, Seahouses
Nominated by Debbie Sewell, Annette Fisher and Eileen Black.
The Percy Arms, Main Road, Chatton
Nominated by Lorraine Gee and Leigh Geordie Harding.
The Red Lion, Northumberland Street, Alnmouth
Nominated by Julie Russel, Alan Marchant, Linda Stanley Kris Cochrane and Samantha Charlton.
The Ship, Low Newton, Alnwick
Nominated by Steffen J. Bär, Julie Russel and Valerie Sabin.
Tanners Arms, Hotspur Place, Alnwick
Nominated by Ally Wallace and Mick Davison.