This week, we are featuring some of the highly-rated more affordable places to eat in Northumberland as highlighted by Google or mentioned as good value in Google reviews.
Take a look at the list below if you feel ready to head out for a meal again.
1. The Old Bakehouse Tearooms, Morpeth
A 4.7-star Google rating, with 448 reviews. Photo: Google
2. Panuccis, Cramlington
A 4.7-star Google rating, with 351 reviews. Photo: Google
3. The Chantry Tearooms, Morpeth
A 4.8 star Google rating, with 214 reviews. Photo: Contributed
4. Rising Cafe, Hexham
A 4.7-star Google rating, with 329 reviews. Photo: Google