All of the 11 places have four stars or above.All of the 11 places have four stars or above.
All of the 11 places have four stars or above.

11 highly-rated on Google restaurants and cafes in Northumberland that sell affordable grub

By Andrew Coulson
Published 31st Jan 2025, 17:15 BST
Many of us tighten our belts in the first couple of months of a new year after the costs of the festive period, but there are plenty of options where you don’t have to spend a lot of cash to enjoy a meal out with friends or family.

This week, we are featuring some of the highly-rated more affordable places to eat in Northumberland as highlighted by Google or mentioned as good value in Google reviews.

Take a look at the list below if you feel ready to head out for a meal again.

A 4.7-star Google rating, with 448 reviews.

1. The Old Bakehouse Tearooms, Morpeth

A 4.7-star Google rating, with 448 reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
A 4.7-star Google rating, with 351 reviews.

2. Panuccis, Cramlington

A 4.7-star Google rating, with 351 reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
A 4.8 star Google rating, with 214 reviews.

3. The Chantry Tearooms, Morpeth

A 4.8 star Google rating, with 214 reviews. Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
A 4.7-star Google rating, with 329 reviews.

4. Rising Cafe, Hexham

A 4.7-star Google rating, with 329 reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GoogleNorthumberland
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice