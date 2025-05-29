11 best-rated lunch spots in Bamburgh, Beadnell and Seahouses for a day by the coast

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 29th May 2025, 12:04 BST
With sunshine forecast for Saturday, there’s no better time to head to the Northumberland coast for a spot of lunch with sea views.

Whether you’re planning a beach stroll in Bamburgh, Beadnell, or Seahouses, we’ve rounded up 10 of the best places to stop for lunch – according to Google reviews.

4.6 out of 1284 reviews.

1. The Potted Lobster (Bamburgh)

4.6 out of 1284 reviews. Photo: Google

4.5 out of 730 reviews.

2. The Landing (Beadnell)

4.5 out of 730 reviews. Photo: The Landing

4.7 out of 475 reviews.

3. Elan (Seahouses)

4.7 out of 475 reviews. Photo: Google

4.5 stars out of 591 reviews.

4. Saltwater Cafe (Beadnell)

4.5 stars out of 591 reviews. Photo: Google

