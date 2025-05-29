Whether you’re planning a beach stroll in Bamburgh, Beadnell, or Seahouses, we’ve rounded up 10 of the best places to stop for lunch – according to Google reviews.
1. The Potted Lobster (Bamburgh)
4.6 out of 1284 reviews. Photo: Google
2. The Landing (Beadnell)
4.5 out of 730 reviews. Photo: The Landing
3. Elan (Seahouses)
4.7 out of 475 reviews. Photo: Google
4. Saltwater Cafe (Beadnell)
4.5 stars out of 591 reviews. Photo: Google
