11 best beer gardens in Northumberland to visit on a sunny spring weekend according to Google ratings

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 7th Mar 2025, 16:17 BST
The first signs of sunshine and spring have appeared and there’s no better place to enjoy those extra degrees than in a good beer garden.

We have put together 11 of the best beer gardens in Northumberland to enjoy the rare sun and milder weather this weekend, according to Google ratings.

1. The Dirty Bottles (Alnwick)

The famous Dirty Bottles in Alnwick has both a beer garden and a roof terrace to soak up the sun. The historic venue, recently taken over by Greene King has 4.5 stars out of 1939 reviews. Photo: The Dirty Bottles (Alnwick)

A popular local pub with 4.5 stars out of 796 reviews.

2. The Boathouse (Wylam)

A popular local pub with 4.5 stars out of 796 reviews. Photo: google

Enjoy a drink or two with the view of Dunstanburgh Castle. The Jolly Fisherman has 4.4 stars out of 2370 reviews.

3. The Jolly Fisherman (Craster)

Enjoy a drink or two with the view of Dunstanburgh Castle. The Jolly Fisherman has 4.4 stars out of 2370 reviews. Photo: The Jolly Fisherman

Their beer garden offers views across beautiful Northumbrian Countryside, with 4.5 stars out of 2267 reviews.

4. Twice Brewed Inn (Hexham)

Their beer garden offers views across beautiful Northumbrian Countryside, with 4.5 stars out of 2267 reviews. Photo: google

