We have put together 11 of the best beer gardens in Northumberland to enjoy the rare sun and milder weather this weekend, according to Google ratings.
1. The Dirty Bottles (Alnwick)
The famous Dirty Bottles in Alnwick has both a beer garden and a roof terrace to soak up the sun. The historic venue, recently taken over by Greene King has 4.5 stars out of 1939 reviews. Photo: The Dirty Bottles (Alnwick)
2. The Boathouse (Wylam)
A popular local pub with 4.5 stars out of 796 reviews. Photo: google
3. The Jolly Fisherman (Craster)
Enjoy a drink or two with the view of Dunstanburgh Castle. The Jolly Fisherman has 4.4 stars out of 2370 reviews. Photo: The Jolly Fisherman
4. Twice Brewed Inn (Hexham)
Their beer garden offers views across beautiful Northumbrian Countryside, with 4.5 stars out of 2267 reviews. Photo: google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.