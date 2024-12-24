We have compiled a list of ten of the best cafes in the county for a brunch fix, according to Tripadvisor reviews.
1. Rocking Horse Cafe
Ranking in first place, the unique Rocking Horse Cafe and Gallery is located on Farm Rock, near Alnwick. Photo: Paul Larkin
2. The Natural Grocer Market and Social
Tapas restaurant, The Natural Grocer in Hexham serves a delicious Spanish brunch. Photo: Google
3. Rising Cafe
Rising Cafe in Hexham is situated next to the Benson Monument at the top of Beaumont Street. Photo: Google
4. Pipers Pitch
Pipers Pitch is hidden away on the edge of Craster, serving its famous 'kippers n bun'. Photo: Ian Smith
