10 of the best spots for brunch in Northumberland according to Tripadvisor

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 24th Dec 2024, 08:40 GMT
If you’re off for the festive period, and looking for somewhere to relax with good food and coffee, look no further than some of the best brunch spots around Northumberland.

We have compiled a list of ten of the best cafes in the county for a brunch fix, according to Tripadvisor reviews.

Ranking in first place, the unique Rocking Horse Cafe and Gallery is located on Farm Rock, near Alnwick.

1. Rocking Horse Cafe

Ranking in first place, the unique Rocking Horse Cafe and Gallery is located on Farm Rock, near Alnwick. Photo: Paul Larkin

Photo Sales
Tapas restaurant, The Natural Grocer in Hexham serves a delicious Spanish brunch.

2. The Natural Grocer Market and Social

Tapas restaurant, The Natural Grocer in Hexham serves a delicious Spanish brunch. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Rising Cafe in Hexham is situated next to the Benson Monument at the top of Beaumont Street.

3. Rising Cafe

Rising Cafe in Hexham is situated next to the Benson Monument at the top of Beaumont Street. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Pipers Pitch is hidden away on the edge of Craster, serving its famous 'kippers n bun'.

4. Pipers Pitch

Pipers Pitch is hidden away on the edge of Craster, serving its famous 'kippers n bun'. Photo: Ian Smith

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:TripAdvisorNorthumberland
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice