Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Having spent a lot at Christmas, you may be looking for some January offers to beat the winter blues.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are 10 of the best deals around Northumberland so that you can keep supporting local businesses in January without breaking the bank.

Adam and Eve (Alnwick)

The ‘farm to table’ inspired restaurant is offering 50% off main courses between Wednesday and Friday, starting when they reopen on January 8th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Restaurants and hotels in Northumberland are offering January deals.

Willow Farm (Cramlington)

The Farmhouse Inn are offering a free kids meal with a free scoop of ice-cream for desert when bought with any adults meal.

The Northumberland Arms (Felton)

The hotel and restaurant are offering a third off when booking dinner, bed and breakfast, for the whole of January.

The Ocean Club (Seahouses)

Perfect for some New Year rest and relaxation – this spa and health club is offering two treatments for £60, or three for £85.

Dobbie’s (Ponteland)

Dobbie’s Garden Centre have announced a variety of offers in their restaurant including: £5 off when you spend £25​, two for £20 on main courses​ or two for £15 on light lunches​.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Langley Castle

Langley Castle are offering their luxurious afternoon tea at a reduced price of £40 for two people.

The Battlesteads (Hexham)

The Battlesteads announced a January sale of 2-night stays from £97.50, including an 8-course meal and breakfast both mornings.

Northumberland College Zoo

The zoo are offering half-price annual admission passes when purchased in January.

Slaley Hall

Slaley Hall are offering 25% off stays booked in January, as well as two months-free if you sign up to their fitness centre this month.

Anglers Arms (Weldon Bridge)

The Anglers Arms promise 20, or 30% off rooms when booked for 2-night stays throughout January.