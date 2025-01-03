10 of the best January deals and offers in Northumberland
Here are 10 of the best deals around Northumberland so that you can keep supporting local businesses in January without breaking the bank.
- Adam and Eve (Alnwick)
The ‘farm to table’ inspired restaurant is offering 50% off main courses between Wednesday and Friday, starting when they reopen on January 8th.
- Willow Farm (Cramlington)
The Farmhouse Inn are offering a free kids meal with a free scoop of ice-cream for desert when bought with any adults meal.
- The Northumberland Arms (Felton)
The hotel and restaurant are offering a third off when booking dinner, bed and breakfast, for the whole of January.
- The Ocean Club (Seahouses)
Perfect for some New Year rest and relaxation – this spa and health club is offering two treatments for £60, or three for £85.
- Dobbie’s (Ponteland)
Dobbie’s Garden Centre have announced a variety of offers in their restaurant including: £5 off when you spend £25, two for £20 on main courses or two for £15 on light lunches.
- Langley Castle
Langley Castle are offering their luxurious afternoon tea at a reduced price of £40 for two people.
- The Battlesteads (Hexham)
The Battlesteads announced a January sale of 2-night stays from £97.50, including an 8-course meal and breakfast both mornings.
- Northumberland College Zoo
The zoo are offering half-price annual admission passes when purchased in January.
- Slaley Hall
Slaley Hall are offering 25% off stays booked in January, as well as two months-free if you sign up to their fitness centre this month.
- Anglers Arms (Weldon Bridge)
The Anglers Arms promise 20, or 30% off rooms when booked for 2-night stays throughout January.
