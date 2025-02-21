Whether you’re looking for hand-painted furniture, quirky homeware or locally sourced crafts, there is something for everyone.
At a time when it is most important to support local business and maintain our town centres, here are ten of the best independent shops to browse in the county.
1. Olive and Myrtle (Bellingham)
Described as where 'gifting meets mindfulness', Olive and Myrtle is full of gifts, homeware and jewellery, with an focus on handmade, ethical, and UK-made products. Photo: google
2. Dovecote (Alnwick)
Dovecote specialises in vegan sustainable candles, diffusers and room and linen sprays. Photo: Dovecote
3. Marilyn and Melrose (Alnwick)
Marilyn and Melrose in Alnwick is a family owned lifestyle shop selling items such as gifts, jewellery, painted furniture and crystals. Photo: google
4. RE Found Objects (Corbridge)
This quirky store sells a range of unique gifts you won't find anywhere else and home accessories, including recycled items and own-designed textiles. Photo: Simon Young and Jenny Vaughan
