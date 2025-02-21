10 of the best independent gift shops in Northumberland

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 21st Feb 2025, 14:55 BST
Northumberland is thriving with locally-run, independent and unique gift shops stocking items you won’t see anywhere else.

Whether you’re looking for hand-painted furniture, quirky homeware or locally sourced crafts, there is something for everyone.

At a time when it is most important to support local business and maintain our town centres, here are ten of the best independent shops to browse in the county.

Described as where 'gifting meets mindfulness', Olive and Myrtle is full of gifts, homeware and jewellery, with an focus on handmade, ethical, and UK-made products.

1. Olive and Myrtle (Bellingham)

Photo: google

Dovecote specialises in vegan sustainable candles, diffusers and room and linen sprays.

2. Dovecote (Alnwick)

Photo: Dovecote

Marilyn and Melrose in Alnwick is a family owned lifestyle shop selling items such as gifts, jewellery, painted furniture and crystals.

3. Marilyn and Melrose (Alnwick)

Photo: google

This quirky store sells a range of unique gifts you won't find anywhere else and home accessories, including recycled items and own-designed textiles.

4. RE Found Objects (Corbridge)

Photo: Simon Young and Jenny Vaughan

