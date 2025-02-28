10 of the best fish and chip shops, according to Google ratings.10 of the best fish and chip shops, according to Google ratings.
10 of the best fish and chip shops in Northumberland according to Google reviews

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 28th Feb 2025, 08:56 BST
Updated 28th Feb 2025, 12:05 BST
With signs of spring to be seen and heard, there is nothing better than traditional fish and chips – preferably enjoyed by the Northumberland coast.

Here are 10 of the best in the county, according to Google reviews.

Enjoy your fish and chips with a view - harbourside restaurant on the Amble coast, The Fish Shack averages at 4.5 stars out of 1766 reviews.

1. The Fish Shack (Amble)

Enjoy your fish and chips with a view - harbourside restaurant on the Amble coast, The Fish Shack averages at 4.5 stars out of 1766 reviews. Photo: google

Coastline in Blyth, as suggested in its name, offers fish and chips overlooking the coast with 4.4 stars out of 3730 reviews.

2. Coastline (Blyth)

Coastline in Blyth, as suggested in its name, offers fish and chips overlooking the coast with 4.4 stars out of 3730 reviews. Photo: google

Carlos in Alnwick scores with an impressive 4.6 out of 1200 reviews.

3. Carlos (Alnwick)

Carlos in Alnwick scores with an impressive 4.6 out of 1200 reviews. Photo: google

Lewis's Fish Restaurant by the North Northumberland coast has a whopping 1300 reviews, averaging at 4.3 stars.

4. Lewis's (Seahouses)

Lewis's Fish Restaurant by the North Northumberland coast has a whopping 1300 reviews, averaging at 4.3 stars. Photo: google

