Here are 10 of the best in the county, according to Google reviews.
1. The Fish Shack (Amble)
Enjoy your fish and chips with a view - harbourside restaurant on the Amble coast, The Fish Shack averages at 4.5 stars out of 1766 reviews. Photo: google
2. Coastline (Blyth)
Coastline in Blyth, as suggested in its name, offers fish and chips overlooking the coast with 4.4 stars out of 3730 reviews. Photo: google
3. Carlos (Alnwick)
Carlos in Alnwick scores with an impressive 4.6 out of 1200 reviews. Photo: google
4. Lewis's (Seahouses)
Lewis's Fish Restaurant by the North Northumberland coast has a whopping 1300 reviews, averaging at 4.3 stars. Photo: google
