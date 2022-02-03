On those days when you just can’t be bothered to cook, having your tea and a drink at the local pub is an ideal treat.

But since Northumberland has so many wonderful bars and pubs across the county, which one do you choose?

We turned to the Gazette readers to shout out their favourite places for a pub meal near them – from a Sunday roast to a midweek burger.

The Blackbird Inn, Ponteland: Recommended by Alan Hopkinson, Christopher Gray and Leanne Willis.

Craster Arms, Beadnell: “Lovely pub and excellent beer garden.” Recommended by Cathy Dixon, William S MacKinlay and Vanessa Moss.

The Cook and Barker, Newton-on-the-Moor: “Great food at a great price.” Recommended by Christine Smart, Kathleen Wade and Ingrid Hardy.

The Fishing Boat Inn, Boulmer: Recommended by Yvonne Abbott and Beverley Collett.

The Horseshoes Inn, Rennington: “Simply the best.” Recommended by Barbara Reed, Steven Clough-Richards and Felicity Hester.

The Jolly Fisherman, Craster: “Amazing seafood and great service.” Recommended by Lynda Murray Storm, Claire Haitch and Neil Turfrey.

Masons Arms, Warkworth: Recommended by Jane Foley, Dean Barry and Eleanor Turner.

The Melton Constable, Seaton Sluice: “Can't beat it for delicious food.” Recommended by George Hogg and Seamus Fulton.

The Northumberland Arms, Felton: “Without a doubt.” Recommended by Ingrid Chalmers and Jenny Osborne.

The Plough, Alnwick: “Always!” Recommended by John Parker and Graham Rae.

