Afternoon Tea Week is celebrated between August 8 and August 14, so if you fancied treating yourself to a full spread of dainty and delectable eats, it’s the perfect time to do so.
Luckily the North East has a great choice of places to indulge in the traditional afternoon tea. It’s just a matter of deciding where to go.
Traditionally, the afternoon tea spread features a selection of sandwiches, scones served with cream and preserves and miniature cakes.
Of course, it’s all washed down with a pot of your favourite tea (or coffee, if you’re being non-traditional).
If you’re feeling peckish with the appetite for a treat, take a look at some of these North East picks for an afternoon tea visit.
There’s bound to be something to whet your appetite on the menus at these eateries. Whether you’re plumping for something traditional or fancy washing down your sandwiches and scones with a glass of fizz!
Where can I go for afternoon tea in the North East?
The Alnwick Garden, Denwick Lane, Alnwick
The Clifton, Ocean Road, South Shields
Glady’s Vintage Tea Room, The Front, Seaton Carew
The Great British Cupcakery, Queen Street, Newcastle
Let There Be Crumbs, Roker Terrace, Sunderland
The Running Fox, Farne Road, Shilbottle
The Sweet Petite, High Street West, Sunderland
Tealicious Tea Room, Elvet Bridge, Durham
Village Delights, Sunderland Road, South Shields
Wynyard Hall, Stockton
This is just a selection of the afternoon teas on offer across the North East. Let us know your favourite place!