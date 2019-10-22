Flights to Santorini, Skiathos and Hurghada return Newcastle Airport
Three new holiday routes are set to take to the air from the North East next year.
TUI, the UK’s largest holiday company, has announced their biggest ever holiday programme with new destinations; Santorini and Skiathos and in Greece and Hurghada in Egypt added to its summer 2020 programme from Newcastle Airport.
The new flights are now on sale, with Santorini flights operating on Tuesdays, Hurghada on Fridays and Skiathos on Wednesdays.
TUI will also introduce new 10 and 11 night holidays to mid-haul hotspot Antalya in Turkey providing even more options for customers.
Newcastle will also see additional flying days to TUI customer favourites such as Orlando Sanford in Florida), Dalaman in Turkey, Tenerife, Palma in Spain and Larnaca in Cyprus.
The summer 2020 programme will also see an increase in the frequency of flights operating to Dalaman on Mondays, giving holidaymakers more choice when booking next year’s summer holiday.
TUI UK’s Director of Aviation Planning, Karen Switzer said: “Earlier this month TUI announced an additional two million seats to many holiday destination favourites and today the
majority of these seats go on sale for summer 2020.
“We are delighted that our new additions launched today provide holidaymakers departing from our regional airports with even more choice when deciding where to go next summer on holiday.
"The customer is at the heart of everything we do and this additional growth to some of our customer’s favourite holiday hotspots demonstrates our continued commitment for people to discover their smile with us. “
Leon McQuaid, Head of Aviation Development at Newcastle International Airport, said: “We have received countless requests for services to be restored to Hurghada, Skiathos and Santorini,
so we are extremely pleased that TUI is putting these routes on sale for summer 2020.
“As well as the three new routes, TUI has also added more flying days to some of its existing destinations including additional direct flights to Florida on its state-of-the-art Dreamliner.
“The fourth aircraft added by TUI has also added extra capacity to the likes of Antalya and Tenerife – showing the airline’s commitment to passenger demand and to creating additional jobs for the region.”