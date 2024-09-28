Claudia Winkleman launches M&S partnership in Jaeger autumn outfit of dreams

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Claudia Winkleman has a signature style we all want to emulate and her M&S ambassadorship means now, we all can.

Thanks to Strictly Come Dancing and The Traitors, Claudia Winkleman has become a style icon - and she is now also an ambassador for M&S. With fans constantly emulating the presenter’s style, the retail giant has made a great call choosing her as an advocate for their own fashion lines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the most beloved figures on British TV, Claudia showcased her typically effortless chic when she launched her collab with the retailer earlier this week, and now we all want the outfit too. The 52-year-old’s signature style was perfectly summed up by her new clothing partner, which they described as “classic tailoring with a hint of eccentricity”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured in Jaeger's latest collection at M&S, she embraced luxurious autumnal essentials in a transitional outfit to die for, showing how layers really are your friend at this time of year. The pieces selected are high-quality but without the designer label price tag and are the items we all need for an easy-to-wear capsule wardrobe this season.

M&S

While Jaeger’s products are more expensive than your average high street brand, the use of premium fabrics and expert tailoring means they will last for years to come - no fast fashion here thank you very much.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not only do they work well together, the pieces can also be easily mixed and matched with other items you already have in the wardrobe. Dress it down by switching out the trousers and brogues for jeans and white pumps, or pair the coat with a shift dress and boots. Come winter, a chunky knit roll-neck underneath the overcoat will keep you toasty.

If you want to add these classic pieces to your basket, you’ll likely need to be quick - I sense they will be selling like hotcakes.