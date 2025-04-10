Drayton Manor celebrates its 75th anniversary

Save 46 percent on Drayton Manor entry with this Wowcher deal – only £29.50 for two people from Birmingham or the East Midlands.

Families can now bag a bargain day out at Drayton Manor Resort, near Birmingham, thanks to a new Wowcher deal offering entry for two people for just £29.50. That’s 46 percent off the usual price of £55.

Whether you’re after adrenaline-fuelled roller coasters or a relaxed wander through the zoo, this spring and summer offer gives you full access to the park – including Thomas Land, over 500 animals, and the brand-new Gold Rush family coaster.

Drayton Manor 2-for-1 offer: Entry for two people – now only £29.50. To claim the deal, click here.

Just a short drive from Birmingham, Derby, Leicester and Nottingham, Drayton Manor Resort has more than 50 attractions and is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2025 with extra events, live music and monthly fireworks shows.

The park has been a firm favourite with Midlands families for generations. Since opening its gates in 1950, Drayton Manor has grown from a local attraction into one of the UK’s best-loved theme parks. With its mix of classic rides, family fun, and animal encounters, it continues to attract visitors from across the region – especially those looking for a great day out close to home.

The Gold Rush coaster is a new addition for this season, designed for families with a minimum height of just 1 metre – and it promises a different ride experience every time.

What’s included:

Two-for-one entry on selected dates

Thomas Land with 25 rides and character meet-and-greets

A 15-acre zoo featuring red pandas, monkeys, meerkats and big cats

Frontier Falls and the new Gold Rush coaster

Fireworks on the first weekend of each month

Weekend entertainment themed by decade

How to redeem Wowcher deals

New to Wowcher? Here’s how it works:

Buy your voucher on the Wowcher site Receive a unique code via email Redeem directly with Drayton Manor via their booking portal Enjoy your day out on a selected valid date

It works just like a normal ticket – only cheaper.

Valid dates and location

This offer is valid on select dates:

• May 9, 12, 16, 19

• June 4, 5, 6, 9, 11, 12, 13

The park is located near Tamworth, easily accessible by car or public transport from across Birmingham and the East Midlands.

You can also buy multiple vouchers for larger group outings, making this a cost-effective choice for extended families or group celebrations.