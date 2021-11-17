Whitbread launches family breakfast with visit to Santa's grotto - find a pub or restaurant near you taking part in the festive offer

Whitbread has launched a Santa’s Secret Breakfast Hideout at 146 of its pubs and restaurants

Starting every weekend from November 27 at select restaurants of Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Beefeater and Cookhouse + Pub, get into the ho-ho-holiday spirit with the family and enjoy an unlimited breakfast of all your favourites followed by a trip to see Santa in his grotto.

Priced from £6.99 per child, including breakfast and a gift, and just £9.50 for every parent, start the day right with an all-you-can-eat breakfast feast, choosing from a selection of cereal, fresh pastries, American pancakes, fruit and yoghurt, or tuck into a full-English with all the trimmings, including freshly cooked bacon, sausages, and black pudding, along with vegan sausages, fluffy hash browns, and eggs just how you like them. There is also unlimited tea, coffee, and fruit juices, along with fresh fruit salad.

Naughty or nice, children can fill out their letters ready to send to the North Pole, before jingling all the way to meet the man in red in his winter wonderland grotto, with a Christmas present ready and waiting.

There will also be Christmas movie mornings and fancy-dress discos to get involved in, so check out your local site to see what’s on.