Top 10 hiding places for you children's Easter egg hunt

The great outdoors presents almost endless possibilities to hide Easter eggs from children this season

The garden building experts at GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk have come up with some of the most unusual places for you to place chocolate treats or eggs to outsmart your little ones.

This top 10 list of ideas should keep children guessing for a long time and entertained during the holidays.

A spokesperson for GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk said: “Children enjoy taking part in treasure hunts, and searching for Easter eggs is no different. Easter egg hunts are a great way to keep little ones occupied during the school break. Plus, you can use it as an opportunity to help them explore and learn more about their garden.

By making them scour and search every hidden corner of their garden, finally finding the Easter eggs will be all the more rewarding and give them fond memories for years to come.”

Here are some of the top locations as suggested by GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk to put your Easter eggs:

Storage boxes: These present excellent hiding places, particularly if they can be hidden from immediate view under some other items.

Inside the barbeque: A favourite for many families to keep the children guessing - eggs nicely nestled amid charcoal (or just inside the hood) will have them stumped. Just make sure to remove it if you plan to fire up the barbie!

In flower beds: Youngsters will no doubt look in your flower beds, so the trick here is how well you can hide them. Ideally, place them further away from the lawns or paths and deep enough in plant stems and leaves than children would otherwise readily go.

Under the porch: Depending on the size of your garden or back yard, this is a fail-safe location to place eggs - whether under the porch or patio steps if you have them.

Behind table legs: This works well by obscuring the egg from view and presents several opportunities if placed tight behind a picnic table or garden table leg.

In an outside mailbox: Children are unlikely to think of checking here until a fair way into their search. Also, it’s a perfect hiding spot in the event of an April shower!

A gardening glove: A sneaky idea to keep children guessing for a long time. Few would readily think to check inside a spare set of gardening gloves placed strategically outside.

The recycling bin: Make sure it’s clean first! This could be an excellent place to hide eggs towards the top on top of empty plastic bottles and cardboard.

In a cycling helmet: Similar to the gardening gloves trick, children may not think to look inside a helmet hung on a bike balanced against the wall or in the garden shed.