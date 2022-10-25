Little Morpeth is a play space to encourage imaginative play, which features a number of themed areas that are loosely based on locations within the town.

The 1,200 sq ft play area is equipped with all the costumes, toys and accessories required for imaginative play.

Located on the town’s Grange Road, the business has been set up by qualified teacher Steffanie Parrott after she decided she wanted to offer new play facilities to local families and realised there were no similar facilities to what she had imagined anywhere nearby.

Steffanie Parrott opened Little Morpeth as she believes imaginary play is essential in a child's development.

The £18,000 investment from the North East Small Loan Fund, supported by The European Regional Development Fund, was obtained through regional fund management firm NEL Fund Managers.

It has supported the fit out of the new facility, and will also help with recruitment and marketing activity around the launch.

Three new jobs have been created at the new venue, with more expected to follow as it gets fully up and running, while in the longer term, Steffanie is potentially looking to open similar facilities in other North East locations.

Little Morpeth’s ‘mini town’ features locations including a supermarket, fire station, police station, vet practice, a construction site and a nursery.

A baby sensory area has also been created for very young children, along with a reading corner featuring a tepee, and a cafe area offering a place where parents, carers and grandparents can watch their little ones.

Steffanie said: “Imaginative play is an absolutely essential part of children’s development and the facilities we’re providing offer every opportunity for young imaginations to run wild.

“Little Morpeth offers a safe, fun environment in which children can create their own stories while giving adults somewhere comfortable to relax while they’re watching, and because there are so many different options available, it allows kids of different ages to enjoy themselves in the same space."