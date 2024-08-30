Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Seahouses has been named among England’s best seaside towns to live in and relocate to.

A new study by Buzz Capital ranked seaside towns across the country by the number of new dwellings built over the last five years, residents’ “love of life” (ONS data), property affordability, and beach standard.

Researchers said: “Seahouses scored highly in all four index categories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Housing affordability is a significant draw for Seahouses. Compared to some of England’s other coastal towns and villages, property prices in Seahouses are relatively low, averaging £290,782 over the last year, making it an attractive option for those hoping to enjoy seaside living without the premium price tag.

Seahouses harbour.

“Northumberland, the local authority in which Seahouses is situated, has also seen a healthy amount of property development over the past five years, providing a wealth of modern housing options while maintaining its traditional charm.

“Our study also highlighted above-average levels of resident satisfaction in Seahouses and the surrounding Northumberland.

"According to data from the ONS, locals report a strong “love of life”, reflecting the close-knit community, the peaceful environment and the myriad opportunities to enjoy outdoor activities. This sense of well-being is a testament to the quality of life in this quintessential village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Seahouses also received excellent reviews of its beaches on TripAdvisor. The unspoiled beaches, stunning views, and proximity to natural attractions contribute to its high ratings.

“Ultimately, Seahouses stands out as a prime location for those seeking a combination of affordability, community and coastal beauty in their next move.”

The top 10:

1 Mablethorpe

2 Seahouses

3 Lytham St. Annes

4 Bridlington

5 Weymouth

6 Skegness

7 Penzance/Newquay

8 Bude

9 Seaburn

10 Cullercoats