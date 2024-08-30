Seahouses named among best seaside towns in England to live in
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A new study by Buzz Capital ranked seaside towns across the country by the number of new dwellings built over the last five years, residents’ “love of life” (ONS data), property affordability, and beach standard.
Researchers said: “Seahouses scored highly in all four index categories.
"Housing affordability is a significant draw for Seahouses. Compared to some of England’s other coastal towns and villages, property prices in Seahouses are relatively low, averaging £290,782 over the last year, making it an attractive option for those hoping to enjoy seaside living without the premium price tag.
“Northumberland, the local authority in which Seahouses is situated, has also seen a healthy amount of property development over the past five years, providing a wealth of modern housing options while maintaining its traditional charm.
“Our study also highlighted above-average levels of resident satisfaction in Seahouses and the surrounding Northumberland.
"According to data from the ONS, locals report a strong “love of life”, reflecting the close-knit community, the peaceful environment and the myriad opportunities to enjoy outdoor activities. This sense of well-being is a testament to the quality of life in this quintessential village.
“Seahouses also received excellent reviews of its beaches on TripAdvisor. The unspoiled beaches, stunning views, and proximity to natural attractions contribute to its high ratings.
“Ultimately, Seahouses stands out as a prime location for those seeking a combination of affordability, community and coastal beauty in their next move.”
The top 10:
1 Mablethorpe
2 Seahouses
3 Lytham St. Annes
4 Bridlington
5 Weymouth
6 Skegness
7 Penzance/Newquay
8 Bude
9 Seaburn
10 Cullercoats
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.