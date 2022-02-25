Northumberland schools 2012.

Remember when: 31 pictures of Northumberland school starters from 2012

It’s nearly ten years since these pupils started their school journeys.

By Ian Smith
Friday, 25th February 2022, 5:34 pm

Take a look at this selection of 31 pictures from 2012 and see how many familiar faces you can spot.

1. Shilbottle First

The new reception class pupils at Shilbottle First School with teacher Judith Williams.

Photo: Jane Coltman

Photo Sales

2. Rock Hall

Nick Ware with the new pupils at Rock Hall School.

Photo: Jane Coltman

Photo Sales

3. Hipsburn First School.

Sally Douglas with her new reception class pupils at Hipsburn First School.

Photo: Jane Coltman

Photo Sales

4. Whittingham

The new intake of pupils at Whittingham First School.

Photo: Jane Coltman

Photo Sales
Northumberland
Next Page
Page 1 of 8